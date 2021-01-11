‘Love Story’ gets a thumping response

The teaser showcases beautiful emotions with trademark Kammula’s touch of romance.

The teaser of Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story has been getting a massive response on social media soon after its release. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was among those who commented on Twitter praising the entire film unit including director Sekhar Kammula for coming up with such a refreshing story.

Lead star Chaitanya is seen as a Zumba instructor who starts off from the scratch and has lofty plans for the future. Whereas Sai Pallavi plays an engineering graduate who wishes to get a software job but her repeated attempts fail. Amidst all the drama, love blossoms between Chaitanya and Pallavi.

Chay plays the role of Revanth and Pallavi as Mounica, seem to perfectly fit in the roles, the romantic thread between them is neatly woven. Also, Chay will be seen as a local Telangana youth and so there is a change in dialect and he really impresses here.

The teaser is complimented by ‘Ay Pilla’ lyrics and is apt to a situation in the movie wherein Revanth and Mounica are on the run. Overall, ‘Love Story’ teaser is loaded with emotions and eye-catching visuals. The film also include actors like Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao and Devayani. It is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

