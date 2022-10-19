| Loved The Stunning House In Kantara Movie You Can Actually Stay There

Loved the stunning house in ‘Kantara’ movie? You can actually stay there

Published Date - 02:51 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: ‘Kantara’, the film starring Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar, theatrically released on September 30 and has been a hot topic of discussion ever since. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, the film is a visual grandeur that brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.

The landlord’s house, also known as Dhanigala Mane, plays a pivotal role in the plot. The big confrontation scene where Shiva walks into the house of the landlord and sits at the dining table to eat his food took place here.

The property is located in Karnataka’s Udupi and you can also get yourself a luxurious stay here. The house was built almost 50 years ago and was converted into a resort recently.

The architecture, furniture, and displays in Sai Radha Heritage represent the rich culture of Tulunadu. Interiors are made with 200-year-old restructured architecture. The walls in the spacious living area and rooms are said to portray a deed-rooted story of history.

According to the property’s official Instagram page, the resort is very near to the beach and has a soothing garden.

‘Kantara’ is an action thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, best known for the ‘KGF’ franchise.