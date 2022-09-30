The makers of ‘KGF’ announce new movie ‘Dhoomam’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:54 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

‘Dhoomam’, a thriller, will be directed and scripted by Pawan Kumar who has previously directed ‘Lucia’ and ‘U-Turn’.

Hyderabad: The production house with the midas touch which can do nothing wrong at the moment has announced its new movie ‘Dhoomam’ with the stalwart Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Hombale Films after the raging success of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and with their new masterpiece ‘Kanatra’, took to their Twitter handle to release the first poster of the movie ‘Dhoomam’.

‘Dhoomam’, a thriller, will be directed and scripted by Pawan Kumar who has previously directed ‘Lucia’ and ‘U-Turn’. ‘Dhoomam’ has National Award-winner Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The shooting for the movie is set to begin on October 9 and will be released in 4 languages Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

‘Dhoomam’ marks the second release from the production house in the Malyalam film industry, after the grand announcement of ‘Tyson’ earlier. As per sources, the magnitude and scope of the movie ‘Dhoomam’ is going to be huge. The movie will include a list of top actors and technicians, the details of which will be revealed soon.

Speaking on the release of the first look, the producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “‘Dhoomam’ is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together, can create and weave magic together.”

The cinematography will be done by celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, music by Poornachandra Tejaswi. The film is set to be released in the summer of 2023.