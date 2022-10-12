Advance booking windows of Hombale films ‘Kantara’ opens

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:30 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: As the makers of blockbuster ‘KGF 2’, Hombale films have created a rage in the Kannada market with the release of their action thriller film ‘Kantara’, they are all set to explore the pan India boundaries now. While the film is set to release its Hindi version on October 14, advance ticket booking of the film has started today.

Ever since the makers released the intriguing Hindi trailer of ‘Kantara’, it has raised the excitement level of the audience to experience this interesting tale in the cinemas near them. Keeping the excitement of the audience in consideration, the makers have opened the advance ticket booking windows for the film from today. The film will be released on 2500+ screens all across the nation catering to a huge market in different parts of the country. While the film is coming during the Diwali season it is surely going to be a blast of entertainment to watch out for in the theater.

Moreover, the Kannada version of the film has already been released on September 30 and is receiving a lot of praise from the audience and celebrities. The movie received a record-breaking 99% rating on BookMyShow with 61k+ reviews and a 9.8 IMDb rating.

‘Kantara’ is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in ‘Kantara’. ‘Kantara’ is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture, and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.