LS Polls 2024: Polls over, calculations begin

With an increased voter turn out, three political parties - BRS, BJP and Congress - are now busy calculating how it is going to influence the outcome of the election.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 08:11 PM

Sangareddy: Since the polling percentage has considerably increased in Zaheerabad and Medak Lok Sabha Constituencies in 2024 compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the three political parties – BRS, BJP and Congress – are now busy calculating how it is going to influence the outcome of the election.

The Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency had recorded 69.70 percent polling in 2019. However, it increased to 74.54 percent this time, which is expected to go up further slightly once the final report is released. It recorded a nearly 5 percent increase in polling compared to five years ago. Meanwhile, the Medak Lok Sabha constituency which recorded 71.75 percent polling in 2019, recorded 75.09 percent in 2024. a 3.34 percent increase.

BRS leaders argue that the polling increased considerably because there was strong opposition against the ruling Congress in the State and the ruling BJP at the Centre. They are of the opinion that the increased polling would get the outcome of the election in their favour. Meanwhile, Congress leaders believe that the increased polling is a strong indication of anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP at the Centre. The BJP has been in power for two consecutive terms. Since they came to power just five months ago in Telangana, the Congress leaders opined that there would not be much anti-incumbency voting against them.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, dismiss the arguments of both the BRS and Congress. The BJP leaders said that there was no anti-incumbency against them. Since the people wanted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term, they say the voting percentage has increased considerably. June 4 will reveal which of these arguments were right.