Lufthansa adds two new routes in India

Lufthansa announced the introduction of two new routes – Munich to Bangalore and Frankfurt to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Building on its robust presence in India, Lufthansa on Thursday announced the introduction of two new routes – Munich to Bangalore and Frankfurt to Hyderabad. The new flights on the Munich-Bangalore route will be operational three times a week, with the first flight scheduled on November 3, 2023. The flights from Frankfurt-Hyderabad will commence operations in the coming winter and combined these flights represent the first new routes in Asia Pacific for the Group.

The expansion underlines Lufthansa’s long-term vision to strengthen its footprint in the Indian market by catering to the growing population of young working professionals. The brand intends to make the best of India’s s untapped growth opportunity – especially in the post-COVID era – by providing consumers with the most premium travel experiences during their international trips, be it for business or leisure, according to a press release said.

With more than 50 weekly services to India, the Lufthansa Group tradition in India dates back nearly a century, and these new routes will strength its position as the leading European airline group on the subcontinent.

