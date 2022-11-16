Lufthansa Cargo resumes freighter service from GMR Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad: Lufthansa Cargo has resumed its scheduled freighter services from GMR Hyderabad International Airport and will be operating Boeing 777 freighter connecting Frankfurt-Mumbai-Hyderabad-Frankfurt.

The Lufthansa freighter service resumption would boost cargo connections and benefit the pharma community in Hyderabad reaching out to the growing markets in Europe and United States. Hyderabad is considered the ‘Bulk Drug Capital’ of India. In the pre-Covid times, Lufthansa Cargo’s annual export load was approximately 6500 metric tons and 1500 metric tons of imports during FY2019-20. This freighter service will once again provide seamless international connectivity and reinforce strong trade links with Europe and the United States.

In addition to Lufthansa Cargo, SpiceXpress, the cargo wing of SpiceJet has also recently started its freighter service from HYD to Hanoi, which will help cargo flow towards the growing market in South East Asia.