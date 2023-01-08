LVPEI researchers develop novel surgery technique to treat Peters Anomaly

Hyderabad: Researchers from Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) have developed a novel surgery technique to treat Peters Anomaly (PA), a rare congenital eye disorder that if left untreated could leave children without vision for the rest of their lives.

LVPEI researchers, who published the surgery technique and its clinical outcomes in the ‘The Journal of Cornea and External Disease’ December, 2022 said, ‘the novel, less-invasive approach is a major, new invention and an alternative to full-thickness corneal transplants in children”. The study included 34 eyes of 28 children who had Peters Anomaly and underwent the novel treatment Selective Endothelialectomy in Peters Anomaly (SEPA), between 2012 and 2019.

“The primary outcome was the resolution of corneal opacification. Our long term experience has shown that SEPA is safe, effective. We believe SEPA would benefit hundreds of children with PA-related corneal blindness worldwide,” Dr Muralidhar Ramappa, Faculty Ophthalmologist, Child Sight Institute at LVPEI and SEPA’s inventor, said.

The standard way to treat PA is a ‘full-thickness’ corneal transplant. However, such procedures are challenging and complex that require high-quality donor corneas and also has many post-operative challenges. Review of standard treatment methods have reported 50 to 100 per cent graft failures over time and also leading to complications after the surgery, LVPEI said.

“There was an urgent need for an alternative that could save the sight of these infant children. In SEPA, only the abnormal region of the endothelium is selectively removed instead of a full transplant. The central idea of the SEPA approach is that once the abnormal layers are selectively removed, neighbouring cells migrate or enlarge into the gap and restore visual function,” says Dr Muralidhar.

* Peters Anomaly is congenital eye disorder among children

* It happens due to a genetic mutation

* It causes blurred vision, cloudy patches on cornea, iris and lens of the eye

* If left untreated, vision loss could be permanent