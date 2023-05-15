Made lifestyle changes at 25 to stay focused: Virat Kohli

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 09:17 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Virat Kohli with his painting in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo: Shiva Krishna Gundra

Hyderabad: For a cricketer like Virat Kohli, who is an all-format player, life gets pretty tough. Constant travelling, hectic schedule, fitness issues and pressure to perform not only puts him under pressure, it also gives him sleepless nights.

However, the former Indian cricket team captain revealed that he made lifestyle changes to overcome these issues and stay fit. According to the cricketer, having a disciplined lifestyle, keeping away from gadgets, keeping fit and having a good night’s sleep helps him stay focused.

Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event where he was made brand ambassador for the Duroflex, the cricketer revealed that he transformed his life at the age of 25 to help him stay focused. “You won’t imagine the things I have done when I was playing cricket right from under-19 days. I can’t imagine doing those things right now. But I have changed my lifestyle at 25 years and worked hard on staying focused. I was more committed to a disciplined lifestyle now,” he said.

With so many diversions like gadgets, social media and others, how does he keep himself away from the noise? “I feel it all comes down to discipline. I keep my phone away much before I go to sleep. I listen to calming music to fall asleep quickly. It helps me. If you have enough sleep then you don’t need long recovery sessions. It helps me perform better, stay fit and reduce injuries. It also gives you that extra energy on the field,” he added.

Kohli further added that the preparations differ from format to format. “During test cricket, there is on time to have naps throughout the day. But while playing T20s, I take rests in between and that keeps me refreshed and gives me extra energy. It is a mental switch. I have to have that conversation with myself,” he said.