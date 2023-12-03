Madhya Pradesh: BJP ahead in 85 seats in early trends

Madhya Pradesh: The ruling BJP was ahead in 85 seats and the Congress in 36 seats as the counting of votes in elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly got underway on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties’ authorised agents, he said.