Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP Campaigns On ‘Vote For Religion’ | Uddhav Thackeray

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for action by the Election Commission of India against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly soliciting votes based on religion. Thackeray cited Shah’s recent campaign promise in Madhya Pradesh, offering free pilgrimages to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya if the BJP retained power.

