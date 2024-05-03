Rains predicted to arrive in Hyderabad from May 7 onwards

From May 7 onwards, a transition to thunderstorms and lightning alerts is forecasted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 04:17 PM

Hyderabad: After enduring scorching temperatures for over 10 days, some relief from intense heat is on the horizon for Hyderabad and the surrounding regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the prevailing heatwave conditions in the State, including Hyderabad, are set to abate starting upcoming week.

While a heatwave alert remains in place for the State until May 6, significant changes are expected thereafter. From May 7 onwards, a transition to thunderstorms and lightning alerts is forecasted. Even on May 6, an alert for lightning and gusty winds accompanies the prediction of intense heat.

Hyderabad is all set to experience a shift in weather patterns, with rains predicted to arrive from May 7 onwards. This change comes as a welcome relief for residents grappling with temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius. The IMD forecasts temperatures in Hyderabad to drop below the 40-degree mark once the rains commence.

Until then, Hyderabad is likely to witness maximum temperatures ranging between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius. However, certain districts such as Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Jagtial, and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad may experience even higher temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the city experienced a notable surge in temperatures, with mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius by 3 pm. Quthbullapur recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius, while Nacharam and Musheerabad registered 44 degrees Celsius on the mercury scale.

In the surrounding districts, the heat intensified, with places like Hajipur in Mancherial hitting a scorching 46.6 degrees Celsius. Veenavanka in Karimnagar, Ibrahimpeta in Nalgonda, and Mamillagudem in Suryapet also recorded temperatures of 46.5 degrees Celsius.