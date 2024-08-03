Madhya Pradesh: Six dogs found tied and stuffed in sacks; two booked

According to police officials, the two men planned to dump the sacks with dogs into river; video of the incident goes viral on various social media platforms

By PTI Published Date - 3 August 2024, 11:06 AM

Satna: Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly tying and stuffing six dogs in sacks, whom they planned to dump into a river in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Satna city on Thursday, and it came to light after two passersby spotted the dogs being transported in an e-rickshaw.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said a video surfaced on social media in which a man shooting the clip was heard saying that the dogs were tied and stuffed into sacks and were about to be thrown into the Satna river. Taking cognizance of the video, he directed the officials to take action in this regard, he said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shankhdhar Dwivedi said, “Two persons riding a motorcycle grew suspicious after hearing the cries of dogs from inside the sacks being carried in an e-rickshaw. They forced the driver to stop the vehicle and open the sacks, in which they found six dogs.”

The accused, Nandu Banshkar and Pradeep Banshkar, planned to throw these dogs into the river, he said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered and action was being taken.