Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board showcases diverse offerings at grand roadshow in Hyderabad

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from MP's tourism sector and Hyderabad's local stakeholders, resulting in promising partnerships and greater prospects for tourism in the Heart of Incredible

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 05:01 PM

Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s roadshow on theme of ‘Green, Clean & Safe Madhya Pradesh’ in Hyderabad aimed at showcasing the state’s incredible tourism offerings and fostering collaboration between key industry stakeholders, concluded here on Thursday.

The event at the Radisson, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Madhya Pradesh’s tourism sector and Hyderabad’s local stakeholders, resulting in promising partnerships and greater prospects for tourism in the Heart of Incredible India, a press release said.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Additional Managing Director, Bidisha Mukherjee said the roadshow not only deepened the understanding of Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential amongst the stakeholders but also established strong bonds between the two regions, encouraging travellers to explore the offerings of Madhya Pradesh.”

The roadshow delivered the state’s offering especially spiritual offering from two Jyotirlingas, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the Raja Ram Lok, Devi Lok in Salkanpur, Salkanpurand the tallest statue of Adi Shankracharya in India (108 ft.) in Omkarsehawar.