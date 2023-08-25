Madhya Pradesh: Tribal man detained by police found dead at home

On Wednesday, the incident occurred in the Silvani region of the district, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Sriram, a resident of Silvani village falling under the jurisdiction of Jaithari police station.

Bhopal: A tribal man, who was detained by police for creating a ruckus in an inebriated state, was found dead at his home under mysterious circumstances in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, sources said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Silvani area of the district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sriram, a resident of Silvani village under Jaithari police station.

As per the information, Sriram reached a religious programme in the locality on Tuesday and created a ruckus. Upon receiving information of the same, local police reached the spot and detained him.

The next morning, Sriram was found dead at his home. His family alleged that he was beaten up by police which led to his death.

Silvani village Sarpanch said the police detained Sriram around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and released him around 9 p.m. on the same day. “Next morning (Wednesday), he was found lying unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Sarpanch Nitin Thakur said.

The last rites of the deceased were performed in the presence of heavy police force on Thursday.

Raising apprehension,former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath shared a post on his social media handle, “Family alleges that the police beat up Sriram with shoes and he was found dead in the morning.”

He alleged that under the BJP rule, the Dalits of the state are being harassed and demanded an inquiry into the matter. “I urge CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to order for an impartial inquiry in the matter and strict action should be taken against the culprit,” Kamal Nath said.