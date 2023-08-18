Dattatraya congratulates tribal student from Kothagudem for excelling in academics

Lakshmi’s parents Kannayya and Shanthamma, a Koya tribal couple from Katayagud village of Dummugudem mandal were both illiterate.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya congratulated a tribal student Korsa Lakshmi of Kothagudem district for excelling in academics and securing admission to IIT- Patna in Bihar.

It might be noted that Lakshmi got 992 marks out of 1000 in Intermediate (MPC) in 2021-23. She was trained for JEE Mains and Advanced by expert faculty at Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the district. She got 1371 rank in the recent JEE Advanced examination to secure admission to the B Tech (EEE) at the institution.

Lakshmi’s parents Kannayya and Shanthamma, a Koya tribal couple from Katayagud village of Dummugudem mandal were both illiterate. Her father sells ice popsicles door to door in the surrounding villages and her mother is a housewife.

The Governor who came to about the student’s achievement through the media spoke to Lakshmi over telephone and congratulated her on displaying remarkable academic prowess, said a statement from the Governor’s private secretary Kailash Nagesh released to the media here on Friday.

“Talking to Lakshmi, Dattatraya emphasised to her to focus on studies and make the best contributions to the country’s development and assured her all help and invited her to visit Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh”.Dattatraya said her feat was an inspiration for all girls who wish to give wings to their dreams by braving odds and challenges. He conveyed his best wishes to Lakshmi who made Telugu people proud, the statement added.