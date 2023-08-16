Kothagudem: NGO distributes essential commodities to tribal families

09:30 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Happy to Help You Foundation distributed essentials to tribal families at Gandrabandha hamlet of Laxmidevipalli mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Essential commodities were distributed to tribal families at Gandrabandha hamlet of Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district under the aegis of the ‘Happy to Help You’ Foundation.

Due to torrential rains two weeks ago, vehicular movement to the village was stopped and the villagers were waiting for help. Learning about their plight, the essentials were provided to those families.

In memory of Ketireddy Rajeshwar Reddy, his daughter Jamuna and son-in-law Ramgopal Reddy donated the essential items to the village. Foundation members Sanjay, Chandu, Vinay, Lentil, Rama Krishna and others participated in the programme.

