Mahabubnagar: Army Jawan’s funeral performed

Hyderabad: The last rites of Army Jawan M Parashuram, who died in a landslide in Leh two days ago, were performed in his native Guvvanikunta hamlet of Gandeed mandal in Mahbubnagar district on Sunday morning. Parashuram joined the Army in 2005 and was serving at Leh in Ladakh. He is survived by mother Kamli Bai, wife Shanti and children Bhargavi and Kunal.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy and Parigi legislator Mahesh Reddy received the mortal remains of Parashuram at Shamshabad international airport late on Saturday night. The body was later taken to his native village by road and the ambulance reached the village in the early hours of Sunday.

A large number of people from Guvvanikunta and surrounding villages turned up for the funeral and bid a tearful adieu to the jawan. A rally was taken out with national flags amid ‘Parashuram amar hai’ slogans renting the air. The funeral was performed with miltary honours at around 11 am.

Consoling the family members, Srinivas Goud announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance and a double bedroom house for the army jawan’s family. He assured the family that the government will extend all possible help.

