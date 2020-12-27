Army Jawan’s funeral in Mahabubnagar on Sunday

Mahabubnagar: The mortal remains of Havaldar Parshuram reached his village Guvvanikunta tanda of Gandeed mandal here on Sunday morning. The Army jawan Parashuram passed away while on duty in Leh of Ladakh region in Kashmir two days ago.

Earlier, the jawan’s body was received by Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy, Minister Srinivas Goud and Parigi legislator Mahesh Reddy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night.

A large number of people from the nearby villages reached Guvvani Tanda and took out a rally in honour of the soldier. His funeral is to take place at 11 a.m. today.