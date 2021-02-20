Mahabubnagar Collector suspends four Gram Panchayat Secretaries

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar Collector S Venkat Rao suspended gram panchayat secretaries of Hanwada, Pedda Darpally, Janampet and Gajulapeta for dereliction of duties, failing to maintain punctuality and for other reasons.

The Collector on Friday went on a surprise inspection of Allipur, Gajulapeta, Janampeta and other villages to check sanitation, watering of saplings planted under Haritha Haram, maintenance of crematoriums, among other things.

During the inspection, he found the gram panchayat secretaries of Hanwada, Pedda Darpally, Janampet and Gajulapeta were not punctual in attending to their duties, besides being negligent. Despite strict orders issued to ensure the growth of saplings, there was negligence on part of workers at ground level. This apart, instructions were issued to the four Gram Panchayats to hire more workers under MGNREGS but they failed to implement the orders, he said, in a press release here.

