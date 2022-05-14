Mahabubnagar development on fast track: Collector Venkat Rao

Published Date - 10:07 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar district which faced many problems in the past is now developing at a rapid speed and is likely to become the second biggest city in the state of Telangana, the district collector S Venkat Rao said here on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the property show organised by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today, he appreciated the role of the two newspapers in bringing the realtors and people together so that people could realise their dreams of owning their homes.

The property show was organised by by the two newspapers in association with the main sponsor Sri Rama Landmark, associate sponsor Siri Sampada group, co-sponsors Girudhari Constructions, Devas infra, Kamakshi Smart City, Skandhanshi, Bhaskar cement traders, Sree Cements, Rainbow developers, Fortune heights, SBI, Canara Bank, UBI and Bank of Baroda.

Venkat Rao said there were many highways being developed around the Mahabubnagar town in addition to fast improvement of roads, railway and air transport facilities leading to a spurt in real estate activity. He appreciated the special pages introduced by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today to help the job aspirants preparing for recruitment examinations to be held shortly. He said the effort would go a long way in helping the unemployed youth get jobs.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy said it was good initiative to bring realtors, people and financial institutions together so that people could get all their doubts cleared. She suggested that people should be careful in selecting ventures which have all the permissions. The district SP Venkateshwarlu, who graced the occasion, said the district was racing ahead in development. The special care taken by the district minister Srinivas Goud was resulting in positive results for the district, he said.

Telangana Publications General Manager (Advertisements) Surendar Rao, Municipal Chairman K Narsimhulu, Credai district vice chairman Ch Rajeshwar, Municipal vice chairman T Ganesh, Rytu Samanvaya samiti district president Gopal Yadav and others were present.

The property show elicited an excellent response from people who attended from Jadcherla, Devarakadra, Makhtal, Narayanpet and other places to visit the different stalls and enquire about the loan facilities. The property show will be open on Sunday also.

