Mahabubnagar: Leopard spotted inside KCR Urban Park

A leopard was spotted inside the KCR Urban Park, the images were caught on a camera trap set up in the park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Mahabubnagar: A leopard was spotted inside the KCR Urban Park, Appanapally in the town on Saturday evening and the images and video of the leopard wandering in the park went viral on social media. The images were caught on a camera trap set up in the park.

Following this, BRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar tweeted pictures and videos of the leopard in the park and said Haritha Haram, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was producing incredible results.

“Today, a leopard was spotted near Gol Bungalow watch tower at KCR Urban Park in Appanapally village, Mahbubnagar district. Kudos to our Chief Minister’s determination to increase green cover throughout Telangana.”

🌳The @HarithaHaram, a Brainchild initiative from our Hon'ble CM Sri KCR Sir, is producing incredible results! Check this out👇Today, a #Leopard🐆 was spotted near Gol Bungalow watch tower at KCR Urban Park in Appanapally village, Mahbubnagar district. Kudos to our CM's… pic.twitter.com/j8M6rLFlXm — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) June 3, 2023