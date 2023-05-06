KTR inaugurates jungle safari in Mahabubnagar

KCR Urban Eco Tourism Park in Mahabubnagar district was inaugurated by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister V Srinivas Goud

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: A jungle safari developed in the KCR Urban Eco Tourism Park in Mahabubnagar district was inaugurated by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday. Emerging as a major tourist attraction in the area, the eco tourism park is the largest facility of its kind in the country.

Numerous activities are being planned in the park to attract visitors of every age groups. The local officials took both the Ministers into the park and appraised them of their plans to develop it further. They had a glimpse of the place from the watch towers. Undeterred by the heavy downpour during the safari, they went round the facility and lauded the efforts put in by officials in promoting it.

Member of Parliament Manne Srinivas Reddy, District Collector Ravi Naik and others were present.