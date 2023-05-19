Extension of Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express to Mahbubnagar, check timings

Train numbers 12861 and 12862 running between Visakhapatnam and Kachiguda have been extended by the railway department to Mahbubnagar for the convenience of the passengers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:45 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has extended the Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express to Mahbubnagar from May 20. The Waltair Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) said that express train numbers 12861 and 12862 running between Visakhapatnam and Kachiguda have been extended by the railway department to Mahbubnagar for the convenience of the passengers.

Train 12861 will depart from Visakhapatnam at 6.40 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 6:45 a.m. the next day. It will depart from Kacheguda at 6:55 a.m. and reach Mahabubnagar at 9:20 a.m.

Train 12862 departs from Mahbubnagar at 4:10 p.m. and reaches Kacheguda at 6:10 p.m., departs from Kacheguda at 6:20 p.m., and reaches Visakhapatnam at 6:50 a.m. on the next day.

After departure from Kacheguda, trains halt at Jadcherla, Kazipet, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavole, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalli, and Duvvada stations.