Mahabubnagar officials translocate four 100 year old trees

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:38 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar district administration has taken up a novel initiative of translocating four trees, which are over 100 years old.

The district administration is constructing a integrated meat and vegetables market at the existing Roads and Buildings Guest House in the town. However, the premises had four trees, which are over 100 years old.

With the State Government according top priority to greenery, the district administration in association with Green India Challenge and other organizations translocated the four old trees to KCR Urban Eco Park on the town fringes.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud personally monitored the translocation exercise on Sunday.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of District Collector S Venkat Rao, Green India Challenge , VATA Foundation and Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar and other Engineering staff, who played Pivotal role in translocation of the trees.

The efforts of district administration in translocating the trees has evoked good response from the residents. They appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge founder & Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar for making the translocation possible. The trees were translocated without any damage and officials said the exercise was successful.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .