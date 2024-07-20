BJP wants Telangana govt to provide crop loan waiver amount to all farmers

Maheshwar Reddy alleged that a large number of farmers had not received crop loan waiver amount causing unrest among those whose names were not included in the beneficiaries list.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 08:44 PM

BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of denying crop loan waiver benefits to a majority of the farmers, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy demanded the government to immediately take measures to provide crop loan waiver benefits to all the farmers in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that a large number of farmers had not received crop loan waiver amount causing unrest among those whose names were not included in the beneficiaries list. “By releasing crop loan amounts to few farmers and denying it to others, the government was creating rift between the farmers. Many farmers in the erstwhile Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Medak districts have not received loan waiver amounts. You cannot do this. Government has to release the amount to all the farmers,”he said.

The BJPLP leader warned that his party would seize the Assembly if the government failed to release loan waiver amounts to all the farmers in the State. “We will not rest until all the farmers get the loan amount,”he said.