Rains to continue across Telangana, including Hyderabad; yellow alert issued

While light rains are expected throughout the day, a brief intense downpour is anticipated in the evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 12:56 PM

Temperatures across most parts of Hyderabad on Saturday remained at 24 degrees Celsius. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains continued to lash Hyderabad on Sunday morning, bringing pleasant weather with overcast skies. While light rains are expected throughout the day, a brief intense downpour is anticipated in the evening. Heavy rains have been forecast across North and Central Telangana until the evening.

Temperatures across most parts of Hyderabad on Saturday remained at 24 degrees Celsius, with a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are expected to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius for the next two days. The city recorded moderate rainfall of around 30 mm overnight.

Heavy, non-stop overnight rains lashed parts of North Telangana, including Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, Mancherial, Adilabad, Peddapalli, Asifabad, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, and Kamareddy on Sunday. According to the Telangana Planning and Development Society, Mupukal in Nizamabad recorded a heavy rainfall of 185.5 mm, the second-highest this month.

Aloor and Balkonda in Nizamabad recorded 150.5 mm and 143.8 mm of rainfall, respectively. Isolated places in Nirmal, Mulugu, Jagtial, and Adilabad received rainfall exceeding 100 mm. On Sunday morning, Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, and Siddipet experienced moderate and continuous rains.

As of 12 pm on Sunday, Mallampalli in Mulugu recorded 98 mm of rainfall, followed by Venkatapally in Mulugu at 64 mm. morning. Heavy rains have reduced to moderate to heavy rains in North Telangana, with drizzles and light rains in almost all parts of the State.

A yellow alert has been issued for Hyderabad on Sunday. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts of Telangana.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.