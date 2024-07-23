Hyderabad: Six-year-old sexually assaulted at Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 03:37 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A six year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man at Shamshabad on Monday night.

The victim stays along with her parents, who are daily wagers, at Siddhanti village in Shamshabad. The suspect Anjaneyulu, a native of Mahabubnagar district, stays in the same locality close to the victim’s home.

“When the suspect’s wife went out on some work on Monday, Anjaneyulu took the child into the house and sexually assaulted,” said an official of RGI Airport police station.

The locals who noticed the girl crying, caught hold of Anjaneyulu, and handed him over to the police. The girl was shifted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police took into custody Anjaneyulu and registered a case against him. Investigation is going on.