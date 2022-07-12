Mahabubnagar to get Super Specialty Hospital worth Rs.400 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

File Photo

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said a super specialty Hospital would be developed at the old Collectorate complex in the town at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Tenders have been finalized for executing the works and the hospital building construction would be completed in a year. In about 18 months, all measures would be taken to extend super specialty treatment at the hospital for residents of Mahabubnagar and to those from neighbouring districts, the Minister said.

Addressing the Hospital Development Society meeting here on Tuesday, the Minister said the hospital would be equipped with advanced equipment, besides amenities for the convenience of patients and their attendants.

A foot overbridge would also be constructed from the bus stand to the Collectorate complex to facilitate patients reach the hospital comfortably.

“Telangana Government is striving to develop Mahabubnagar as a medical hub. Already, a nursing college has been approved for the district and para-medical college would be sanctioned shortly,” the Minister assured.

The idea was to extend quality treatment to people on par with corporate hospitals. The existing Government General Hospital (GGH) was developed by providing requisite manpower and equipment. The strength of doctors was increased from 15 to 70, nurses’ strength was increased from 30 to 350 and paramedical staff services were also improved.

“Prior to State formation, the GGH in Mahabubnagar was neglected and people had to rush to Hyderabad for treatment. But during Covid pandemic, patients from Hyderabad and neighbouring Karnataka came to GGH, Mahabubnagar for treatment” Srinivas Goud said.

Emphasis was being laid on the quality of food offered to patients and accordingly the budget for food was also increased. High quality food would be provided to the patients very soon, he said.

The existing outpatient in the GGH would be shifted to the rear of the hospital premises. Over Rs.50 lakh would be sanctioned for the orthopaedic operation theatre, the Minister said.