Mahabubnagar: Villager attacked by ‘leopard’, officials refute claims

Officials find no pug marks or scat, say going by victim’s version, it could either be a wild boar or wild animal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 12:55 PM

File picture

Mahabubnagar: Tension prevailed in Kothapet village of Chowdapur mandal in Nawabpet after a villager was attacked by a wild animal last night.

While the villagers claim it was a leopard, forest officials refuted charges and said it could be another wild animal. The incident occurred just five km away from the forest.

The villager, aged about 30, stepped out of his house to relieve himself at around midnight on Thursday. Suddenly, a wild animal attacked the villager and in an attempt to escape, he suffered injuries on the right hand. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, said DFO Satyanarayana.

On the villagers claim that it was a leopard, the DFO said it was not a leopard. At the scene of the offence, there were no pug marks or scat and going by the victim’s version, it could either be a wild boar or wild animal, he said.

“However, we have intensified vigil and a night patrolling team has already been deployed. This apart, villagers have been appealed to be cautious and asked to inform the staff immediately, if they notice any wild animal movement,” Satyanarayana said.

In the past, there were instances of leopards attacking cattle in the region but this was the first time a human was being attacked by a wild animal, he added.