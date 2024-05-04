Leopard trapped at Shamshabad airport released into Amrabad Tiger Reserve

After the leopard got trapped in one of the five cages set up by the forest department, officials shifted it to the Nehru Zoo Park on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 11:02 PM

Hyderabad: The strayed leopard that was trapped in one of the cages at Shamshabad airport, was released into Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Saturday night.

The veterinary team at the Zoo Park examined the leopard’s health and following the doctors approval, it was shifted to Amrabad and released into the reserve, officials said.