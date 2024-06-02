Leopard killed calf in Sircilla

According to villagers, a farmer from the village, Dadige Laxminarsu left buffalo and calf in the cattle shed located in his agricultural field near Satyanarayanapalle on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 11:59 AM

Rajanna Sircilla: A calf was killed in a suspected leopard attack in Dharmaram of Konaraopet mandal.

The calf was found dead when he went to the fields on Sunday morning. Local people informed the matter to forest officials.