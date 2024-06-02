Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
Leopard killed calf in Sircilla

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 2 June 2024, 11:59 AM
Leopard killed calf in Sircilla

Rajanna Sircilla: A calf was killed in a suspected leopard attack in Dharmaram of Konaraopet mandal.

According to villagers, a farmer from the village, Dadige Laxminarsu left buffalo and calf in the cattle shed located in his agricultural field near Satyanarayanapalle on Saturday night.

The calf was found dead when he went to the fields on Sunday morning. Local people informed the matter to forest officials.

