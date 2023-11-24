Mahamood Ali sends Gilaaf to Ajmer Sharif for BRS victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Praying for a resounding victory of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS party candidates in the Telangana assembly elections, Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday has made arrangements to send ‘Gilaaf’ (velvet chaadar) that will be presented at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Home Minster, along with senior office bearers from Telangana Wakf Board, sought blessings, protection and prayed for the huge success of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS party in the assembly elections. The ‘Gilaaf’ will be offered at the Ajmer Sharish Dargah in the coming days.