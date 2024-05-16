Rainstorms hit several places in Telangana, crop damage reported

Excluding Hyderabad, among all the districts, Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest rainfall of 28.3 mm till 7 p.m., followed by Rangareddy, which received 11.7 mm and Mahabubnagar 11.1 mm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM

Hyderabad: After a short gap, rains lashed several places in the State on Thursday evening, resulting in considerable respite from the sweltering heat.

However, widespread damage of crops too were reported from different places apart from disruptions in power supply and other rain-related damage.

Apart from Hyderabad, rains were reported at Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla and other districts.

Due to the rains, there was disruption of power in a few places. With heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and different districts, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to stay alert and initiate measures to ensure there was no inconvenience to people.

The Chief Minister spoke to the heads of different departments in this regard from Secretariat here on Thursday.

The Met department issued a yellow alert for Friday and said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The yellow alert is valid till Monday for a few places in the State.