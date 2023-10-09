Maharashtra: Fire erupts at spice factory in Thane, no casualties reported

Thane: A fire broke out at a spice factory on Thane-Belapur road in Maharashtra on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at the spice manufacturing unit at Khairne MIDC around 3 pm, chief of the disaster management cell of TMC Yasin Tadvi said.

Three fire engines have been pressed into service and the fire fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

