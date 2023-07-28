Maharashtra: Fisherman dies as boat capsizes in Arabian Sea

A 32-year-old fisherman from Maharashtra's Palghar district died after the boat on which he had set out for fishing capsized in the Arabian Sea.

By PTI Published Date - 05:15 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Palghar: A 32-year-old fisherman from Maharashtra’s Palghar district died after the boat on which he had set out for fishing capsized in the Arabian Sea, an official said on Friday.

Fishing is banned during the monsoon as the sea remains choppy.

Bhupendra Ambre and another fisherman ventured into the sea off the Dahanu coast on Wednesday, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. However, the boat capsized.

While the second fisherman swam to the shore, Ambre could not, he said.

A search to trace Ambre was launched with the help of the Indian Coast Guard but there was no success that day. Ambre’s body was found on Thursday morning, he said.

Palghar district has been receiving incessant rains this week. On Thursday, it recorded a rainfall of 153.1 mm, the highest in the state for the day, followed by Thane at 140.4 mm. As low-lying areas got waterlogged in Thane, 153 people were evacuated and moved to camps, said officials.

A total of 101 people have lost their lives and 13 are missing due to heavy rains in the state so far this monsoon.