Kothagudem: Boat capsizes at Burgampad; one goes missing, eleven rescued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Representational image

Kothagudem: One person went missing and eleven were rescued as a country boat ferrying flood affected people to rehabilitation centre capsized in Burgampad mandal in the district on Friday late evening hours.

The boat was going to Laxmipuram from Burgampad village when the incident occurred. The boat hit an electric pole as it was dark in the area causing it to capsize and all those travelling in it fell into the flood waters.

NDRF personnel and the local youth came to the rescue of the accident victims. The missing person was identified as a 40-year-old M Venkata Narsu. Search for the missing person was going on.