Maharashtra governor, CM pay tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ here on his 64th death anniversary on Sunday.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan din’.

The governor and the chief minister visited Ambedkar’s memorial at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area and paid respects to him.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Energy Minister Nitin Raut were also present on the occasion.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also paid respects to Ambedkar at his memorial.

Later, in a tweet, he lauded Ambedkar for giving the the nation its constitutional values.

Last month, Thackeray said people should not congregate at ‘Chaityabhoomi’ on Ambedkar’s death anniversary this year considering the COVID-19 crisis, and pay him respect from wherever they are.

He had also welcomed the Mahaparinirvan Din Coordination Committee’s appeal to Ambedkar’s followers that they should not come to Mumbai on December 6 given the prevailing pandemic situation.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at Ambedkar’s memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ on December 6 to pay respect to the leading socio-political reformer and jurist.