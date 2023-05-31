Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of BJP and Shinde Sena combine by 8.4 per cent vote

The NDA voting percentage is likely to be 39.3 per cent while Maha Vikas Aghadi would take a vote share of 47.7 per cent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: A dip in the electoral prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shinde Sena combine, that seized power in Maharashtra, has been predicted. As per the survey conducted by Sakal, a leading Marathi language daily, change of guard in the State is imminent even if the elections are held now. The elections are in fact due to the 288 -member legislative assembly by October 2024.

The NDA voting percentage is likely to be 39.3 per cent while the party-wise break up being 33.8 per cent to be polled by the BJP and 5.5 per cent by the Shiv Sena Shinde group. The Maha Vikas Aghadi formed by the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) would take a vote share of 47.7 per cent. The Congress party, as per the survey, will poll 19.9 per cent, NCP 15.3 per cent and Thackeray Sena – 12.5 per cent. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will be way ahead of the BJP and Shinde Sena by gaining a margin of 8.4 per cent votes.

In 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested 164 of the 288 seats as part of an e4lectoral alliance with the Shiv Sena and had won 105 seats polling 36 per cent of total votes polled. The Shiv Sena had won 56 seats taking 19 per cent of the vote share. The Congress Party, which contested 147 seats could secure 44 seats by taking a vote share of 15 per cent, while the Nationalist Congress Party had bagged 54 of the 121 seats it contested as part of its alliance with the Congress. It took a vote share of 19 per cent.

The Sakal survey could take into consideration the views of 49,000 people from all walks of life across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity continues to be intact, thanks to the impression that he had raised India’s international image. At the same time the rating of Rahul Gandhi was up as a popular leader. The support base of Congress is strengthened in Maharashtra. BJP would continue as the big political party, but it would be a tough task to retain power in the event of Maha Vikas Aghadi continuing together to fight polls with seat adjustment. Key issues like inflation and unemployment would matter much in the polls.