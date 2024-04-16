Mahesh Bhagwat continues to be guiding force for Civil services aspirants

Hyderabad: Additional DG of Railways and Road Safety, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat continues to be the guiding force for Civil Services aspirants. Like every year, candidates mentored in the Civil Services personality test by Mahesh Bhagwat and his team of mentors have excelled and secured top ranks in the coveted examination held for All India Services (AIS).

Among top 10 rankers – Donuru Ananya Reddy (3), Ruhani (5), and Nausheen (9) were mentored by the top police officer and his team comprising AIS officers. Overall, 15 candidates in the top 100 ranks have been mentored by Mahesh Bhagwat.

The free mentorship is extended over WhatsApp groups and based on a candidate’s details Bhagwat and his team help them prepare for the personality test with probable questions. He extends interview training for Civil Services, CAPF and Indian Forest Services among other examinations.

“I am part of the Bhagwat sir’s group that helped me a lot in my personality test preparation. Sir used to daily share the news clips and current affair details that gave me deeper understanding on several topics,” Ananya Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’.

Agreeing with Ananya is KN Chandana Jahnavi, who bagged 50th rank in the examination. “I have been part of Bhagwat sir’s group for a long time. Apart from regular information related to current affairs, I received a lot of support from him in preparation for the personality test,” Jahnavi said. Mahesh Bhagwat thanked the other mentors who are AIS officers for their selfless services to empower the civil services aspirants.