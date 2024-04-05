| Ktr Takes Jibe At Bjp Ls Candidates Kangana Ranaut And Annamalai Wonders Where They Graduated From

While actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut referred to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose as the first PM of India, Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai mentioned Mahatma Gandhi was Prime Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:49 PM

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao took a jibe at BJP MP candidates Kangana Ranaut and K Annamalai from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, after they respectively called Subhash Chandra Bose as India’s first Prime Minister and Mahatma Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India. While Kangana Ranaut is contesting from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Annamalai is the BJP candidate from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, Rama Rao said, “One BJP candidate from North says Subhash Chandra Bose was our first PM!! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM!! Where did all these people graduate from?”

One BJP candidate from North says Subash Chandra Bose was our first PM !! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM !! Where did all these people graduate from? 😁 — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 5, 2024

His social media post went viral with many netizens sharing the video clippings of both the interviews.

In a television interview, the actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said, “Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India’s first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?”

In another video clipping, Annamalai who is also BJP president of Tamil Nadu, mentioned Mahatma Gandhi was Prime Minister of India.