Mahesh’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ gives fans mass euphoria

As the title suggests, the story of the movie is set in Guntur backdrop, and ‘Guntur Kaaram’ seems to be high on action and mass laced with family elements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: A mass and powerful title ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is locked for superstar Mahesh Babu’s 28th film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.

On superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary, the makers released a small glimpse to announce the title and also the tagline – Highly Inflammable.

‘Guntur Kaaram’ is a powerful title and the tagline offers mass euphoria to the super fans. S Thaman’s high-octane music with ‘oora mass’ (mass to the core) background score creates a double impact.

As the title suggests, the story of the movie is set in Guntur backdrop, and ‘Guntur Kaaram’ seems to be high on action and mass laced with family elements.

Mahesh Babu transformed himself into a slick and stylish get-up to play an action-packed character in the movie. Trivikram Srinivas, who brings the best out of his actors, will be presenting the superstar in a never-seen-before avatar.

S Radhakrishna of Haarika & Hassine Creations is making the movie on a massive budget with Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela playing the leading ladies. The movie is set to make Sankranti festivities more entertaining, as the movie is arriving for the festival.