Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s next film, #SSMB29, sets high expectations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: After blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, all eyes are on what famed director SS Rajamouli will present to moviegoers next. The director has teamed up with actor Mahesh Babu for his upcoming movie, which has gained a lot of interest among fans.

Actor Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are currently the focus of attention in all of India. The project has been delayed for ten years, and now fans are impatiently awaiting its completion.

Mahesh Babu was referred to as “a big star in Telugu” by SS Rajamouli during an interview with Hollywood media, in which he discussed SSMB29. He declared, “I’ve always wanted to do an action movie along the lines of ‘Indiana Jones’ for a very long time, and I feel that the timing is right to do this.”

“Mahesh Babu is the perfect fit for the action-adventure role because of his stunning appearance,” said Rajamouli and added that his future movie, SSM29, will take place across the globe.

The script for this much-anticipated film was written by Vijayendra Prasad, the father of Rajamouli. The soundtrack for the movie would be composed by his brother, MM Keeravani.

Currently, Rajamouli’s videos and photos are being shared on social media with the hope that the film would be recognised internationally. However, there are rumours circulating that Tom Cruise turned down Rajamouli’s invitation to join SSMB29 as the antagonist. Rajamouli is, therefore, looking for a different well-known actor to cast in his action-adventure movie.