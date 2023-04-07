Mahindra announces discounts for Bolera, XUV300 and more

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Mahindra has 3offers and benefits up to Rs 72,000 on selected cars this month. However, there are no discounts on top models like the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar 2WD, XUV400 EV and XUV700. Well, these offers are available on the Marazzo, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Thar 4WD, and XUV300.

Marazzo

Mahindra announced a discount of Rs 72,000 on the Marazzo MPV this month. The top-spec M6 variant, as well as the mid-spec M4+ and base M2 variants, will receive cash discounts of Rs 34,000 and Rs 58,000, respectively.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra is offering a discount up to Rs 66,000 on the Bolero SUV. The cash discount is Rs 51,000 for the top-spec B6(O) variant, and customers can avail Rs 15,000 worth of accessories. The mid-spec B6 and entry level B4 variants get discounts of Rs 24,000 and Rs 37,000.

Mahindra XUV300

This month, the XUV300 is available with a discount of up to Rs 52,000. Customers may get the biggest discount on the W8 diesel model of the XUV300, which includes a cash discount of Rs 42,000 and extras worth Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, discounts of up to Rs 22,000 and Rs 10,000 are available on the W8 (O) and W6 diesel models. In terms of fuel variations, the W8(O) receives a Rs 25,000 reduction, while the W8 and W6 variants receive a Rs 20,000 discount. The XUV300 TurboSport with the more powerful 130hp, 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is offered for Rs 10,000 less.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

On the Bolero Neo’s higher-spec N10 and N10 (O) models, a total discount of up to Rs. 48,000 is offered. This includes cash savings worth Rs. 36,000 and accessories worth Rs. 12,000. The N8 and N4 variations, which are both entry-level models, receive discounts of Rs 30,000 and Rs 22,000, respectively.

Mahindra Thar 4X4

Mahindra gives a cash discount of Rs 40,000 this month on the Thar SUV’s 4WD model. Customers may take advantage of this discount on both the SUV’s petrol and diesel versions.