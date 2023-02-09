Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina unveils Battista in Hyderabad

The car is a design masterpiece and the most powerful car ever made in Italy. It officially the fastest-accelerating car in the world

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 10:08 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, unveiled the pure-electric hyper GT ‘Battista’ for the first time in India Battista here in Hyderabad as part of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show.

The unveiling here holds significance as the city gears up for India’s first Formula E Grand Prix on February 11.

Also Read India’s largest musical floating fountain launched in Hyderabad

According to the company, the car is a design masterpiece and the most powerful car ever made in Italy. It officially the fastest-accelerating car in the world, it said.

The car was unveiled by Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry ell (Government of Telangana). Gurpratap Boparai, CEO, Europe Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Paolo Dellacha, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina were also present.

“Telangana has always stood for development and innovation. I believe that Electric Vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility and the State is actively promoting adoption of electric vehicles for a greener future,” said Karampuri.

“Battista represents the pinnacle of technology in electric vehicles in truest form. As the car is set to participate in the Hyderabad E Prix circuit, it will also mark its debut in India,” said Boparai.