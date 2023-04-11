Mahindra hikes prices for Bolero and Bolero Neo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Hyderabad: Mahindra has increased prices for bestsellers Bolero and Bolero Neo. The Indian automakers have hiked the ex-showroom prices up Rs 30,600 for Bolero and Bolero Neo.

Mahindra Bolero

There are three options for the Bolero B4, B6, and B6 (O). The costs for the mid-spec B6 model stay the same, but for the B4 and B6 (O) increase by Rs 24,601 and Rs 30,600, respectively.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Five variants of the Bolero Neo are available: N4, N8, N10, Limited Edition, and N10 (O). Except for Bolero Neo Limited Edition, all variations have seen a normal price increase of Rs 15,000. With this, the SUV’s new ex-showroom starting price is Rs 9.63 lakh.