Mahindra University hosts global conference on Computational Intelligence

Mahindra University, Hyderabad, has hosted the fourth international conference on Emerging Techniques in Computational Intelligence 2024 bringing together leading minds in computational intelligence from around the globe, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 07:01 PM

The three-day event had tutorials, keynote lectures, a research colloquium, and technical paper presentations. Experts from various fields shared their insights on cutting-edge developments in computational intelligence, with a focus on emerging technologies and applications.

In his address, DRDL Director Dr. JVR Sagar highlighted various state-of-the-art topics in computational intelligence and its applications in defence, predictive maintenance, smart grids, and agriculture.

Airbus India Head of Digital for Corporate and Analytics Christina Abraham spoke about the importance of data quality and scalability for artificial intelligence and the steps taken by Airbus in this regard.

MU Vice Chancellor Dr. Yajulu Medury said the three-day technical event had a power-packed schedule with speakers from several countries such as the United States, Japan, Singapore and China.