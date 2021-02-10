Mahmood Ali inaugurates Hyderabad Police Annual Sports Meet

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police system has emerged the best in the country and police personnel from other States come here to study the policing methods followed here, said Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hyderabad City Police Annual Sports and Games Meet-2021 at the Shiv Kumar Lal police stadium in Goshamahal here on Tuesday, the Minister said the efforts of the police during the pandemic was priceless.

“After the formation of the State, the government is giving top priority to the police department. People from other States are praising the Telangana police,” he said.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, lauding the contributions of the force during the lockdown, said sports contributed to staying physically fit.

“Physical fitness is important if the police are to do their duty,” he added.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and SIT) Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar and other senior officials were present.

