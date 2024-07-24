Nirmaan and BOSCH revitalise 18 ‘Bhavita Bhavans’ in Hyderabad

In collaboration with BOSCH, Nirmaan transformed 18 out of 21 Bhavitha Centers in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: In an initiative to support differently-abled children and enhance inclusivity, Hyderabad-based NGO Nirmaan, in collaboration BOSCH, a global supplier of technology and services, inaugurated the refurbished Bhavitha Centers in Hyderabad. This transformative project has significantly impacted around 450 students.

In collaboration with BOSCH, Nirmaan transformed 18 out of 21 Bhavitha Centers in the city. The project included the construction of eight new washrooms, renovation of eight ramps and railings, and the painting and refurbishment of three Bhavitha Bhavans. Additionally, essential teaching aids and learning materials have been provided at these centres.

The Bhavitha Center Program focuses on enhancing infrastructure, providing essential therapeutic services, and improving community engagement, creating an inclusive and supportive environment for children with special needs, a press release said.

Anudeep Durishetty, Hyderabad District Collector, T. Raja Singh, Goshamahal MLA, R. Rohini, DEO of Hyderabad, Archana Suresh, Director of TSIG, Amjad Khan Patan, Senior Leadership from BOSCH, and Shilpa Deodhar, Head of BGSW/CSR and Secretary of the CSR Committee, were present at the inauguration.

Anudeep Durishetty underscored the importance of building a sustainable future for children with special needs, promoting cultural and social awareness, challenging stereotypes, fostering empathy, and celebrating diversity within communities.