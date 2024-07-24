Hyderabad: PDSU activists stage protests outside Assembly demanding release of scholarships, fee reimbursement

The protesters who tried to reach the Assembly when budget session was underway wanted the Congress government to allocate 30 per cent of the State budget to the education sector.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 05:22 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Demanding immediate release of fee reimbursement arrears and pending scholarships to students, the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) activists staged a protest at the State Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

The protesters who tried to reach the Assembly when budget session was underway wanted the Congress government to allocate 30 per cent of the State budget to the education sector. They also sought justice for victims of the alleged NEET UG question paper leakage.

Apart from immediate appointment of Vice Chancellors to State universities, the PDSU demanded the government to fill up vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the universities. The student organization has sought a separate budget allocation for universities.

A large number of police personnel deployed at the Assembly swung into action and detained the protesters and shifted them to a local police station.

Photo: Anand Dharmana